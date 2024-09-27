Nikki J. Barnum, 75, of Marion, formerly of Bluffton, passed away on Sept. 20, 2024 at Marion General Hospital.

Nikki was born in Hartford City, on Jan. 15, 1949.

She is survived by her sons, Scott Taylor and Travis (Audrey) Taylor; daughter, Brook Jupin; and seven grandchildren.

Nikki was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Maxine (Morgan) Beer; and brother, Larry Earl Simmons.

Nikki will be laid to rest by her mother in Brookside Cemetery in Montpelier, Indiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, Indiana.