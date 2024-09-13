Beloved daughter of Robert Sr. and Anita B. Cruice, Mary Louise was born Dec. 27, 1927. She passed away Sept. 8, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia C. Bernal, and brothers, Robert Jr., Donald and Gerard Sr. Cruice.

She is survived by sister-in-law and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A native of Algiers and a long resident of Mandeville, Louisiana. Ms. Mary Lou was a retired teacher. All services are being held privately.

Arrangements by Bagnell and Son Funeral Home, Covington, Louisiana.