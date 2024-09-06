Leonard “Don” Stevens, 74, of Montpelier, passed away on Sept. 2, 2024.

He was born on Dec. 11, 1949, in Arkansas to the late Woodrow Cecil and Eveline (Stout) Stevens. He married Betty L. (Waters) Stevens on Oct. 17, 1976. She preceded him in death on Dec. 19, 2022.

He will be missed by his children, Rebecca Stevens, Barry F. Dolen and Rodney D. Dolen; siblings, Samuel Stevens and Brinda Stevens; nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by son, Timothy Stevens, and siblings, Lois Hayes, Gary and James Stevens.

Family and friends may gather from 2-6 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2024, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2024, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.