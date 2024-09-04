Anna L. Nash, 85, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 2, 2024, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton, following an extended illness.

Anna was born in Waynedale, Indiana, on Oct. 23, 1938, to Edward E. and Elma (Ruch) Niswonger; both parents preceded her in death. She married Merlin R. Nash in Fort Wayne on Feb. 27, 1965; he preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2019.

She worked as an LPN for many years, working for several local doctors. Anna retired from Markle Medical Center in 2010. She was a member of the Ossian Nazarene Church. Anna enjoyed feeding her birds, going shopping, vacations with her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed stitching with her church group.

Anna is survived by two sons, Scott (Kim) Nash of Markle and Stephen (Marcy) Nash of New Haven; seven grandchildren, Alexa Nash-Mayer, Chase (Leah) Nash, Conner (Karley) Nash, Cayden Nash, Caitlyn Nash, Jaxon Nash and Chelsea Nash; six great-grandchildren, Charlotte Mayer, Boone Mayer, Kase Mayer, Ryder Nash, Jackson Nash and Genevieve Nash; two sisters, Rheta Knoblouch of Florida and Penny Pawlak of Michigan.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson; Zane Nash on June 12, 2024.

Visitation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, following visitation. Pastor Travis Tackett will officiate. Burial will follow at a later date in the Prairie View Cemetery in Tocsin.

Memorial contributions in memory of Anna may be made to the Ossian Nazarene Church.

