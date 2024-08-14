Preston Lee Geese, 30, of Bluffton, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

Born Feb. 15, 1994, in Fort Wayne, Preston was a graduate of Norwell High School in Ossian.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ian Geese.

A Celebration of Life for Preston Lee Geese will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, in Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Muscular Dystrophy Association, 2817 East Dupont Road, Ft. Wayne, IN 46825.

