Verified Petition of Indiana

Michigan Power Company

for Approval of Modifications

to its Industrial Power Tariff –

Tariff I.P., Cause No. 46097.

Notice is hereby given that on July 19, 2024, Indiana Michigan Power Company filed a Verified Petition with the Indiana Utility Regulatory for approval of modifications to its Tariff I.P., – more specifically, for approval of additional terms for customers whose contract demands exceeds 150 MW or is reasonably expected to grow to exceed 150 MW at one or more aggregated premises. These terms include: 1) A contract term for an initial period of twenty (20) years and provisions to address assignment of rights or delegations of obligations under the Contract; 2) A Contract Termination Fee that would only apply should there be a permanent closure during the contract term; 3) Provisions that allow a customers to reduce its contract capacity by up to twenty (20) percent during the contract term; 4) A ninety (90) percent monthly minimum billing demand; and 5) An increased minimum amount of collateral to be provided by the customer. This notice is provided to the public under Ind. Code § 8-1-2-61(a). A copy of the Verified Petition and other submissions in this proceeding is on file with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, PNC Center, 101 West Washington Street, Suite 1500 East, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204. The telephone number of the Commission is (317) 232-2701. Anyone wishing to protest, challenge, or intervene in this action may do so by contacting the Commission.

