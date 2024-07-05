NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bluffton-Harrison M.S.D. is holding a public sale of obsolete equipment on Friday, July 19, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Bluffton-Harrison Elementary School Multi-Purpose Room. Interested parties will enter through Door #12. All items are being sold “as-is” and are individually priced. Buyers are responsible for transporting any purchased items. Only cash will be accepted. Items include student chairs, tables, floor scrubber, mitre cut off saw, sanders, band saw, file cabinets, bicycles, and other various items.

