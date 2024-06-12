Home News Police Notebook: 06-12-2024 Police Notebook: 06-12-2024 June 12, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Radio club will hold event June 22 News ProFed Credit Union begins School Supply Drive RSS Norwell celebrates middle school ribbon cutting