James Thomas Alfrey “Tom,” 78, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2024. He was born in Hartford City on Nov. 10, 1945, the son of James “Dale” and Freida May (Herrin) Alfrey. His parents preceded him in death.

On Aug. 14, 1965, he married Sharon E. (Hurley), who survives.

He will also be missed by his son, James Andrew “Andy” (Angie) Alfrey of Hartford City; daughter, Jodi Lynn (Ryan) Beck of Montpelier; grandchildren, James (Emily) Alfrey, Brady Beck, Katey Apple (Dezi Lyons), Riley (Beth) Apple and Brandon Apple; and three great-grandchildren. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Diana M. Alfrey.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W Windsor St. in Montpelier.

A private service will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Bob Moran officiating. Interment will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery in Hartford City.