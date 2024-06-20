Elizabeth Ann (Carter) Aeschliman, 88, of Bluffton, passed away Monday, June 17, 2024, at her residence.

Elizabeth was born in Hartford City on Sept. 8, 1935, to Acel and Verna (Hiles) Hahn. She married Lloyd M. Carter in Hartford City on Aug. 11, 1955. Lloyd preceded her in death on June 27, 1987. She then married E. Bill Aeschliman in Bluffton on Feb. 15, 2003. Bill preceded her in death on April 17, 2019.

Elizabeth graduated from Hartford City High School and for many years attended the Montpelier Church of Christ with Lloyd and her children. Later in life she attended the Apostolic Christian Church. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Montpelier for over 50 years.

For 17 years Elizabeth worked as a beautician before serving as a teacher’s aide at Southern Wells Elementary School. She later worked at Citizens State Bank in Montpelier, followed by Farmers and Merchants Bank in Bluffton and First Source Bank in Bluffton, before retiring from Ossian State Bank. During her banking career, Elizabeth primarily held positions as either a teller or customer service representative.

Elizabeth enjoyed gardening, flowers and restoring antique furniture. For many years, she and Lloyd loved traveling and taking family vacations with their children, including spending time at their lake cottage. Later in life Elizabeth especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Michael (Jill) Carter of Montpelier, and Patrick Carter (Jeni Mattmuller) of Bluffton; a daughter, Lori Carter (Bruce Henderson) of Fort Wayne; a stepson, William J. (Kathleen) Aeschliman, M.D., of Osprey, Fla.; along with seven grandchildren, Cameron Carter, Cristin Carter, Carissa Carter, Desmond Carter, Payton Carter, Ashley Henderson and Jeffrey Henderson.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Elizabeth was preceded in death by four brothers, Floyd, Charles “Chuck”, Gail, and William Hahn; and two sisters, Marjorie Eliker and Carolyn Hodgin.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 25, 2024, from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Wednesday, June 26, at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Brent Kaehr will officiate. Burial will follow at Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.