NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Wells County, Indiana, that the County Council of said County, will meet at the Courthouse Annex in Bluffton, Indiana at 7:00 O’clock p.m. on Wednesday, the 8th day of May 2024, to consider the following additional appropriations more than the budget for the current year.

CIRCUIT COURT

Jurors

(1000-30413-000-02032) $23,000.00

GIS – AREA PLAN

Software Support

(1000-30303-000-0753) $6,208.00

