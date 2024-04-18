NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Wells County, Indiana, that the County Council of said County, will meet at the Courthouse Annex in Bluffton, Indiana at 7:00 O’clock p.m. on Wednesday, the 8th day of May 2024, to consider the following additional appropriations more than the budget for the current year.
CIRCUIT COURT
Jurors
(1000-30413-000-02032) $23,000.00
GIS – AREA PLAN
Software Support
(1000-30303-000-0753) $6,208.00
oj, nb 4/18
