Max W. Glancy, 95, of Washington Township, Hartford City, passed away with his family by his side on Thursday evening, April 11, 2024, at his home after a recent cancer diagnosis.

He was born on Jan. 9, 1929, in Hartford City, to John “Henry” and Helen (Johnson) Glancy. He was a proud Roll Red Roller, graduating in the class of 1947. Max had an impressive high school basketball career, beating out all three local high schools as the leading scorer in the county — something to this day he was very proud of. Shortly after high school, he was drafted by the U.S. Army. He married Frances R. Anderson on Nov. 14, 1953, in Logansport, celebrating over seven decades of precious memories together.

His long-time career as a truck driver began with Stoll Packing, NYC, and ended with DA Lubricant, Indianapolis. After retirement in 1993, Max began soaking up all of his free time with his only granddaughter, Shannon. He owned “Wagon Masters” for several years, buying and selling old wagons. Many Saturday mornings you could find him behind the wheel of his pickup, with his trailer hitched up, driving down the road to a sale or auction. He loved collecting all sorts of things, tinkering in his barn, fishing, and driving into town with his brother John for morning coffee at the High Street Bar.

Max was a lifetime member of the Millard-Brown American Legion Post#156, former member of the Blackford County Coon Hunter’s Association, and former vice president of Glancy Funeral Homes. He spent the winter months in Bonita Springs, Florida, with his wife. Max recently shared he lived a long, good life and he couldn’t live forever. However, to his family, even forever wouldn’t have been long enough.

Loving survivors include his wife, Frances Glancy; son, Jeff (Trudie) Glancy; granddaughter, Shannon (Ben) Light, great-grandchildren, Luna and Lane Light; sisters, Marjorie Michaud of Hartford City, Beverly Malott of Montpelier, Sharon (Jim) Roush of Montpelier; brothers, Jim (Sharon) Glancy of Hartford City, John Glancy of Hartford City, and Phil Glancy of Hartford City; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ray Glancy; sister, Joan Irving; daughter, Brenda Glancy; and son, Randy Glancy.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, located at 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier.

A service to celebrate Max’s life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2024, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, with Pastors Steve Rogers and Dewey Zent officiating. Burial will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier. Millard-Brown American Legion Post #156 will be conducting graveside military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to: Millard-Brown American Legion Post #156, 112 W. Green Street, Montpelier, IN 47359.

Arrangements are being handled by his son and granddaughter, Jeff & Shannon Glancy, Glancy Funeral Homes.