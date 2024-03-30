William Zirkelbach, Jr., 89 of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, March 27, 2024, at his residence.

William was born on Aug. 8, 1934, in Paulding County, Ohio, to Ester M. (Hoeppner) and William J. Zirkelbach, Sr. He attended Payne High School in Payne, Ohio. He farmed for 35 years in Woodburn and worked for Pinkerton Security for nine years. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.

On Aug. 18, 1962, William and Anna Mae Forsythe were married at Dunfee Christian Church in Dunfee, Indiana. They shared 61 years of marriage together.

Survivors include his wife, Anna of Bluffton, a son, David L. of Bluffton, a daughter, Angela S. (Kevin) Dailey of Cedar Creek, Texas, along with two grandchildren, Casi McCormack and Andrew Zirklebach. He is also survived by a brother, Richard (Doris) Zirkelbach of Woodburn.

William is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Andrew Zirkelbach, and a sister, Sharon McConnell.

Visitation will take place from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at the funeral home with calling for one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Chris Hirschy will officiate.

Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery in Decatur.

Memorials may be made to Salem Magley Church or Community Harvest Food Bank and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler Family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.