Maria C. “Mary” Porrata-Doria, 73, of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday afternoon, March 24, 2024, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born Oct. 6, 1950, in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Dr. Ramon J. and Antonia “Toni” (Segura) Villamil. After graduating from Bayamon High School in 1967, Mary obtained her B.S. Degree in Business from San Juan College in 1971.

On March 2, 1973, Mary and Adolfo A. Porrata–Doria were married in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Mary owned and operated Cross Stitch Corner in Bluffton for six years. She also managed The Bear Creek County Store in Bluffton for three years. Mary’s true love was quilting and had a gift of sharing her talents with others. She opened and operated Quilts n Gifts of Bluffton for the last 18 years, where she has stitched together many friendships with quilters from all over the county, and produced a beautiful legacy that will always be alive and continued on through her store and the quilting community. As Mary would always say, “Love is something that never ends!” She was a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Adolfo A. Porrata-Doria of Bluffton; a son, Adolfo R. Porrata (Julie Phend) of Bluffton; and a daughter, Isabel (Aaron) Santner of Bloomington. She was a loving grandma to her four grandchildren, Hannah Porrata of Indianapolis, Alexander Porrata of Fort Wayne, Ava Santner and Madelyn Santner, both of Bloomington. She is also survived by her brother, José Enrique (Maria) Villamil of Puerto Rico.

She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Dr. Ramon J. and Antonia “Toni” Villamil.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton with Father David Violi celebrating Mass. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday until the time of mass, at the church.

The family would prefer memorial be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana, instead of sending flowers and gifts.

Mary’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share memories and condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.