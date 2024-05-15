Rochelle E. Walburn, 77, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, May 10, 2024, at Coventry Meadows Assisted Living in Fort Wayne.

Rochelle was born in Huntington on Nov. 6, 1946, to Donald B. and Evelyn C. (Gordon) Lenwell. She married Ronald M. Walburn in Bluffton on Feb. 14, 1965. Ron preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 2019.

Survivors include a son, Kevin Walburn of Uniondale; a brother, Ron (Pam) Lenwell of Markle; two sisters, Rita Kovach of Bloomington and Robin (Brad) Shake of Goldengate, Fla.; a brother, Frank (Claudia) Lenwell of Germany; along with three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rochelle was preceded in death by a son, Daniel B. Walburn; and a brother, Gary Lenwell.

Per Rochelle’s request, there are no services planned at this time. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

