Lorena E. Spaulding, 95, of Bluffton, passed away early on Tuesday morning, March 5, 2024, at her residence.

Lorena was born Sept. 17, 1928 in Hartford City to Herbert F. and Erma E. (Huggins) Lambert. Lorena was a homemaker and raised her two sons. She was a member of American Legion Post 111 Auxiliary.

On September 10, 1940, Lorena and Robert “Bob” E. Spaulding were married. They shared 53 years together before his passing in 1993.

Survivors include her two sons, Richard E. Spaulding of Bluffton and Greg A. (Cheryl) Spaulding of Bluffton; along with six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; and her siblings, Herbert Lambert, Jr., Patty Martin, Virginia Turner, Sue Jones and Robert M. Lambert.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, prior to the funeral service.

Memorials may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation and can be sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.