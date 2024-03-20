Keaton William Osmun, 17, of Ossian, passed away on Sunday evening, March 17, 2024.

Keaton was born on Nov. 14, 2006, in Bluffton to Brandy (Smith) Carr and Bradley Cottier. He was known to be “all boy.” Keaton played basketball and football and loved anything with a motor. He was happiest riding his dirt bike and ATVs and doing burnouts. He was a sophomore at Norwell.

Survivors include his mother, Brandy, of Ossian; his father, Bradley; his brother, Cody Osmun of Bluffton; his twin brother, Coleson Osmun and his sister, Kalyssa Carr, both at home; along with his grandparents, Bill Smith of Uniondale and Barry and Cheryl Blain, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Funeral services will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the funeral home with calling for one hour to the service, with John Reinhard officiating.

Burial will follow at the Garden of Chimes in Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial may be made to help the family at this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.