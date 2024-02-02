Melissa J. Newman, 65, of rural Montpelier, (Wells County) passed away at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at her home in Montpelier.

She was born on Monday, Jan. 12, 1959, in Detroit. She married Jerome K. Newman on Sunday, July 4, 1976, in Bluffton. Melissa had worked at different restaurants, including Starbucks and enjoyed doing census work. She could never pass up a good bargain. Melissa enjoyed traveling to California, loved anything in purple, enjoyed taking pictures, and she loved her dogs. Melissa loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Jerome K. Newman of Montpelier; sons, Jerome (Rebecca) Newman of Bluffton, Chad (Shanna) Newman of Markle, Corey Newman of Montpelier, daughter Shaya (Adam) Hormann of Montpelier; brother, David Henning of Luther, Michigan; sisters, Melody Reed of Lakewood, Washington, Esperanza “Espie” Martinez of California; grandchildren, Gavin Newman, Jordan Szarenski, Devin Caudill, Kayda Newman, Kipton Newman, Olivia Newman, Collin Hormann, Kailey Dawson, Addison Hormann, Kynzlee Newman, Rhiley Newman, Rhett Newman, Claire Hormann; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Hair.

She was preceded in death by her father, Budd Henning; mother, Doris Faye Williams; granddaughter, Rhiannon Sophia Newman; and adopted grandparents, Wayne and Margaret Williams.

The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at

www.glancyfuneralhomes.com.