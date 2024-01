Richard C. “Dick” Fravel, 84, of rural Geneva, died at 4:16 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born Monday, Oct. 30, 1939, in Adams County. He married Sandra (Hudson) Fravel Sunday, Sept. 14, 1975 in Decatur.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Hudson) Fravel, Geneva; sons, Richard (Tracy) Fravel, Monroe, Mark (Joan) Hudson, Sellersburg, Ind., Mitch Hudson, Portland; Daughters Rebecca Fravel, Ossian, Lisa (Mike) Roderick, Rosedale, Ind., Melissa (Doug) Griffis, Avilla, Ind; 17 Grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Fravel; mother, Ruth (Christman) Fravel; daughter, Annette Fravel; siblings, Agnes Stewart, Dorothy Madden, Charles Fravel, Bob Fravel, Garnet Bulger, and Madeline Henley; and son-in-law, Shawn Yoquelet.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home located at 100 N Washington Street Geneva, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A service to celebrate his life will follow at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024 with Pastor Paul Strouse officiating. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

