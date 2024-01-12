Margaret Roselin (Sample) Whitesel, 85, of Carmel, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at her son’s residence.

She was born on April 18, 1938, in Fort Wayne to the late Leonard G. Sample and Arnola A. (Tudor) Sample.

Margaret was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian.

She lived in Wabash, and was a graduate of Lagro High School and Indiana Business College. She was employed in 1970 with Moorman Manufacturing Company in Urbana, transferring to Moorman’s/ADM in Bluffton in 1977, and retired in December of 1999. She then became employed at the Wells County Council on Aging as an Administrative Assistant for 11 years, retiring in October 2013.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, running, bicycling, walking, traveling, gardening and reading.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Jane Anne Garner of Huntington; son, Christopher A. (Terry) Whitesel of Carmel; son, Ronald D. (Christina) Whitesel of Decatur; five grandchildren, Aaron (Kerri) Garner, Megan (Chris) Lenhart, Zachary (Megan) Whitesel, Jacob (Amie) Whitesel and Danielle (Collin) Campbell; two step-grandchildren, Amber Riedlinger and Julian Schott; eight great-grandchildren, Levi Garner, Ashlyn Garner, Alexandra Lenhart, Isaac Lenhart, Oliver Lenhart, Sophia Campbell, Theodore Campbell and Elijah Campbell; three step-great-grandchildren, Marcus Ebersole, Kiya Schott, Emeri Schott; and a sister, Shirley (Jim) Paul of Wabash.

In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard R. Sample and Philip G. Sample.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian with Pastor Samuel Wirgau officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Ossian.

Friends and family will be received from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Preferred memorials are to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Bethlehem Lutheran School.

Arrangements are by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Homes of Decatur.