Evelyn Joan Brewer, 94, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2024, at Kingston Residence of Fort Wayne, following an extended illness.

Evelyn was born in Ossian on Feb. 22, 1929, to John and Edna (Woods) Archbold; both parents preceded her in death. She married Forace Hale Brewer on Aug. 16, 1958, in Bluffton, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 2005.

She graduated from Ossian High School in 1947, earned her bachelor’s degree from Marion College in 1951, and master’s degree from St. Francis in 1971. Evelyn worked as a Lab X-Ray Technician at Wells Community Hospital for 10 years. She taught first and third grade for 23 years at Rockcreek and Lancaster Schools, retiring in 1990. She was a former member of First Church of Christ in Bluffton. Evelyn enjoyed making crafts, volunteering with Stiches of Hope, selling Sarah Coventry Jewelry, and volunteering for the Red Cross. She also enjoyed traveling the world with her husband after retirement. Evelyn was gracious hostess and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Evelyn is survived by three daughters, Kayleen (John) Reusser of Bluffton, Lynette (Eli) Johnson and Camille Havens, both of Fort Wayne, and four grandchildren; Amanda Reusser, Christopher (Erica) Reusser, Lindsay Reusser and Jennifer Havens. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Archbold, and a sister, Luella Updike.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Pastor Dennis Wood will officiate. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Evelyn’s memory to Stillwater Hospice.

Online condolences can be made at

www.goodwincaleharnish.com.