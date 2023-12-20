Steven “Bus” A. Bussel, 70, of Bluffton, passed away Monday morning, Dec. 18, 2023, at Parkview Hospital Randallia hospice unit in Fort Wayne, after battling a long-time illness.

Steve was born on Aug. 20, 1953, in Bluffton, to Roy and Helen (McAdams) Bussel. On Nov. 23, 1999, he married Anna M. Snider in Kentucky; together they shared a total of 28 years.

A 1972 graduate of Bluffton High School, Steve retired from Fort Wayne Metals in 2021 after 16 years of service. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton. He was an avid Chicago Bears and I.U. basketball fan, and he also loved watching boxing. Steve loved his wife and his family.

In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by a daughter, Tori (Todd) Brown of Butler; a stepdaughter, Christine (Jon) Newell of Auburn; a stepson, Shawn (Cindy) Moser of Hoagland; six granddaughters, two grandsons and five great-grandkids (and one on the way in March of 2024); and a brother, David (Cathy) Bussel of Bluffton.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents.

No public services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Steve’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association and can be mailed directly to Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 East State Road 124, Bluffton, IN 46714.

Online condolences may be made at

www.goodwincaleharnish.com.