Anna Louise Topp, 89, of Francesville, Ind., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

She was born on Nov. 2, 1934, in Medaryville, Ind., to the late Jacob and Mabel (Logan) Vogt. Louise graduated from Francesville High School. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Francesville. Louise enjoyed visiting with neighbors and friends, often blessing them with her baked goods.

She is survived by her children, Duane (Karin) Topp, Darlene (Terry) Risner, Dolores (Keith) Schladenhauffen, Denise (Michael) Akers and Dean “Chip” (Angie) Topp; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty (Cecil Williams) Wilmington, Irene Kopka, Carol (Clifford) Tonjes, Jacob “Junior” (Donna) Vogt, Janet (Roger) Overmyer, Donald Vogt, Ronald Vogt and Wanda Joyce; sister-in-law, Dianne Vogt; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Trina Topp, brothers-in-law, Norman “Pete” Wilmington, Jon Kopka and Richard Joyce, and sister-in-law, Pam Vogt.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at the Apostolic Fellowship Center, 409 N. Morton St. in Francesville. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at the Apostolic Fellowship Center in Francesville with Ministers of the Church officiating. Burial will take place at Roseland Cemetery in Francesville.

Memorial Contributions may be made to LifeWise Academy at West Central.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville.