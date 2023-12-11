Aileen Jeanette (Smith) Nelson, 85, of rural Decatur, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 9, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Born Apr. 8, 1938, in Jackson, Mich., to Homer and Helen (McCoy) Smith, Aileen married Gerald Junior “J.R.” Nelson on Nov. 23, 1958, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bryant. They celebrated 59 years of marriage before Junior passed away Dec. 11, 2017.

Aileen graduated from Bryant High School in Jay County in 1956. After high school she went to work at Lincoln Life Insurance Company until she decided to stay at home to raise her four children. After her children were in school, Aileen worked as a secretary for Adams Central Schools for 13 years before retiring.

After marrying, Aileen and Junior settled in Bryant, but later raised their children in Monroe. They moved to Bluffton in 1999, and following Junior’s death in 2017, Aileen moved into her daughter’s home, where she enjoyed regular visits from many of her great-grandchildren.

Aileen was a member of the Christian faith, and a former member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bryant. She later attended Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren of rural Decatur. She loved God, her family, reading, crossword puzzles, coffee, playing (winning) euchre, holding babies, and eating pie. She was an excellent cook and would spoil her family with her pies (the secret is the homemade crust).

Survivors include a daughter, Julie (David) Soldner of Decatur; three sons, David (Teresa) Nelson of Metamora, Ill., Daniel (Laura) Nelson of Bluffton, and Michael (Laura) Nelson of Bluffton; eight grandchildren, Caleb (Allison) Soldner of Fort Wayne, Joshua (Elizabeth) Soldner of Parker, Colo., Sarah (Jordan) Grandlienard of Decatur, Isaac Soldner of Decatur, Alex (Samantha) Nelson of South Elgin, Ill., Audrey (Jeremiah) Moser of Washington, Ill., and Amber and Autumn Nelson of Bluffton; two step-granddaughters, Ashley (Conor) Jackson of Bluffton and Jennifer (Michael) Schaffner of Fort Wayne; eight great-grandchildren, Claire, Gabriel, Annie, and Emily Soldner, Eli and Ivy Grandlienard, Quinn Soldner, and Elizabeth Nelson; a step great-granddaughter, Isobel Jackson; and a brother, Alan (Joan) Smith of Portland.

Aileen was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren in Adams County, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Pastor Jay Carter will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Dale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Adams Central Youth for Christ or LifeWise Academy of Adams Central.

