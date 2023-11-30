Samuel N. Tullis Jr., 57, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of Huntington, passed away on Tuesday evening Nov. 14, 2023, at his home.

Samuel was born on July 7, 1966, in Bluffton, a son of the late Samuel N.and Ramona (Rousseau) Tullis. Sam was a 1985 graduate of Norwell High School. He worked as an over the road truck driver for 35 years. He was an avid Indy car fan and the Indy Motor Speedway was his ‘Happy Place.’ Sam also enjoyed Nascar, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Reds.

Survivors include two sisters, Tammy (Jerry) Carter of Markle, and Elizabeth Shear of Decatur; a step-mother, Patricia Rupert-Tullis; a step-brother, Max (Greg) Cole of Chicago; two nephews, Rich (Dawn) Carter and Chris Null; three nieces, Sarah (Harrison Winchester) Carter; Tricia (Matt) Elzey and Jade (Alonzo Sitianus) McDonald; and six great-nieces and a great-great nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Karl Furhman.

Visitation will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2023, at the Myers Funeral Home, Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford St. in Huntington.

Memorial services will also take place at 3 p.m. Dec. 8, 2023, immediately following visitation at the Myers Funeral Home, Huntington Chapel.

Preferred memorials can be made out to the Huntington County Humane Society sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford St., Huntington, IN 46750.

