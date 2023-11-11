Sam Shafer, 35, originally of Ossian, passed away on Oct. 31, 2023, in Fishers, Ind.

He was born on Jan. 11, 1988. Sam’s abiding passion since his youth was history. He loved discovering new facts, and he shared his knowledge through his knack for engaging storytelling. This passion and his abundant creativity served him well during his employment at Conner Prairie role-playing a Civil War soldier. His favorite days on the job were those spent teaching history to kids.

Blending his love of history with his fascination with coin collecting, Sam then pursued a career as a numismatist. After getting his start in other people’s coin shops, Sam branched out on his entrepreneurial adventure with Sam Shafer Numismatics. It was a business into which he poured his heart and soul.

Sam will be remembered as a quick wit, great writer, music lover, inspired entrepreneur, and a cat papa. He will also be remembered for his laugh, mischievous twinkle in his eye and numerous acts of generosity.

Surviving family include his father, Philip Shafer; brother, Patrick Shafer; aunt and uncle, Sally and Steve Bracke; uncle, John Holzinger; uncle and aunt, Tom Shafer and Susan Parrish; and his cousins, Marissa Bracke, Alex (Jilayne Willhoite) Bracke, Charles Bracke, and Joe (Leslie) Shafer.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Shafer; uncle, L. Lamont Humbracht; and his grandparents, Loyal and Larraine Humbracht.

No service will be held. A private celebration of life gathering for the family will happen at a later date. Memorials may be made to Conner Prairie (www.connerprairie.org) or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (www.afsp.org). Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.