Rodney A. Pierce, 65, of Celina, Ohio, died at 5:33 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at a friend’s home in Woodburn, Ind. He was born Saturday, Sept. 27, 1958, in Decatur. He married Cathy Sue (Eckrote) Pierce.

Rodneyis survived by his son, Nicholas A. Pierce, Bluffton; daughters, Stephanie A. (Matthew) Heaton, Bluffton and Christina M. Holley; sisters, Cheryl Brest, Kingman, Ariz. and Jill Miller, Bluffton; and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Sue (Eckrote) Pierce; father, Edward Lamoin Pierce; mother, Loma Dorothy (Ray) Pierce; and sister, Dixie Pierce.

Services to celebrate Rodney’s life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

