Carol Jean (Schoeff) Meeks, 87, passed peacefully into the arms of her loving savior Tuesday, Oct. 31 at Christian Care in Bluffton. A lifelong resident of Wells County, she was born Aug. 4, 1936, in Jackson Township. She was the eldest child of Glen and Helen (Roush) Schoeff. Her family moved to Lancaster Township in 1949. She married John Meeks in 1954 and they raised 4 children. John passed in 2012.

Born with a servant’s heart, Carol spent every day studying God’s word, listening to Gospel Music, and serving her family, church and community. A strong woman of faith, she was a devoted member of Epworth Methodist Church. She was a wonderful gardener, cook and baker and blessed her church family and her own family with her delicious dishes made with an extra portion of love. Carol was a member of the Loyal Neighbors Club and later the Lancaster Neighbors Club. Last year she was recognized as the Wells County Extension Homemaker of the Year. She served the community for many years as a poll worker and oversaw the food, crafts and needlework displays in the City Building during Street Fair for over 30 years. As a Farm Bureau member, she enjoyed traveling on their educational trips as well as Light Rider bus trips with family and friends. She was a loyal fan of IU basketball. Go Hoosiers!

Carol is survived by her daughter, Linda (Terry) Masterson; son, Richard Meeks; daughter-in-law, Pam Meeks; and son-in-law, David Webb. She has two grandsons, Chad (Rev. Angela) Meeks and David (Jennifer) Meeks. She has 5 great-grandchildren Jared (Angela), Elisha, Cole (Gabbi), Grace, and Sophia; and one great-great grandson Lucas Allen Meeks. She is also survived by her loving sisters, Joyce Neuenschwander and Glennis (Wayne) Henly; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; son, Michael; daughter, Marilyn Webb; sister, Frances (George) McIntosh; brother, Roy (Janet) Schoeff; and brother-in-law, Walt Neuenschwander, Jr.

Calling for family and friends will be Sunday, Nov. 5 from 2-7 p.m. at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at the funeral home with Pastor Marlene Ellis and Tony Garton officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

While Carol loved flowers and could grow anything, the family would prefer memorials be made to the donor’s choice. Make this an opportunity to do something good for someone else in her name.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the Meeks’ family at www.thomarich.com.