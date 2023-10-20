Thomas Gordon Tudor, 75, of Ossian, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne following an extended illness.

He was born on May 30, 1948, in Muncie to Ned and Wilma (Fallis) Tudor.

He retired as bank manager from First Merchants Bank in Lapel. The Tudor family started the Lapel Post and operated it from 1985 to 1992. They started the Lapel Car Wash in 1987 and owned it from 1987 to 2016. They started the Lapel Laundry in 2000 and operated it from 2000 to 2016. Tom served as the clerk/treasurer for the Town of Lapel from 1991 to 2015. He loved his faith, family and community. He loved Lapel where he lived from 1972 to 2018, before moving to Ossian to be near his family. He enjoyed gardening and loved farming and the rural life. He was a member of Ford Street United Methodist Church.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Susan (Snyder) Tudor; three children, Eliza Tudor (husband, Lance Sykes) of Indianapolis, Adam (wife, Dawn) Tudor of Bluffton, and Christopher (wife, Sarah) Tudor of Bourbonnais, Ill.; and seven grandchildren, Cleo, Dexter, Kate, Grant, Ethan, Adalynn and Ella.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Joshua and Joseph Tudor; his parents; and a brother, Phillip Tudor.

A funeral service was held at noon Monday, Oct. 16, 202,3 at Ford Street United Methodist Church, 925 North Ford Street in Lapel with Pastor Jill Moffett officiating. Burial followed at Brookside Cemetery in Lapel.

Visitation preceded the service from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lapel Community Association, P.O. Box 834, Lapel, Indiana 46051.

Online condolences may be shared at

www.hersbergerbozell.com.