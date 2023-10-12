Peggy L. Driver, 82, of Montpelier, passed away Oct. 10, 2023. She was born on Dec. 16, 1940, in Indianapolis. She married Henry Clay Driver on April 18, 1968.

She is survived by her children, Bud Garmon and Roger (Yolanda) Garmon, both of Montpelier; stepdaughter, Sherry Perry, Scottsville, Ky.; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and nine step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, Elmer Malston and Lillian (Eaton) Malston, and two children, Gary Garmon and Loretta Garmon.

Family and friends may gather from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the Alexandria IOOF Cemetery in Alexandria.