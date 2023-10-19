Patricia Dyson, 87, a longtime resident of rural Poneto, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 17, 2023, at her son’s residence in Columbia City.

She was born on Nov. 3, 1935, in Liberty Township to Elroy and Vera (Bender) Watson and was a 1953 graduate of Chester Center High School. On Jan. 31, 1954, in Wells County, Patricia and Robert L. Dyson were married.

Patricia enjoyed doing family genealogy and was very talented at sewing and quilting. She enjoyed working in her garden and was a famous cook and enjoyed fixing family meals. She was a longtime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Robert L. Dyson of Albion, along with her children, David (Tammy) Dyson and Lois (Jim) Brandenburg, both of Columbia City, Lorinda (Tom) Gregory of Stendal, Ind., DeeAnn Dyson of Albion and Dawn (Tony) Platero of Glendale, Calif. She was a loving grandma to six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A private family service will take place with burial following at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association or American Diabetes Association.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.