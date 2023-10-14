Michael E. Harris, 75, of Auburn, went to be with the Lord and he was ready to meet his Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born on Oct. 18, 1947, in Fort Wayne, to Melvin E. and Marceil E. (Saalfrank) Harris, the first of six children, who along with their parents had the initials MEH. Mike loved to tell this story.

The Harris family moved to a farm near Markle and Mike learned the work ethic of a farmer and to carry out responsibilities as the oldest child.

Mike graduated from Lancaster High School in 1965. He graduated cum laude from Huntington College with a bachelor of arts degree in 1970. He then graduated from Purdue University in Fort Wayne in 1974, with a master of arts degree in teaching.

He married Patsy J. Schwartz on June 12, 1971, at Hopewell United Brethren Church in rural Auburn.

Mike taught middle school math at Avilla Middle School from 1970 until his retirement in 2008. After his retirement, he began substitute teaching at Lakewood Park Christian School.

He was an active member of Hopewell United Brethren Church.

He was a former member of Kiwanis International and served on the Youth For Christ Northeast Indiana board of directors for more than 25 years.

Mike enjoyed bowling, playing card games, gardening, refinishing furniture and watching his grandchildren in all their various activities.

Surviving are his wife, Patsy J. Harris, of Auburn; two children and a daughter-in-law, Holly N. Harris, of Auburn and Paul M. and Tiffany (Pepple) Harris, of Leo; three grandchildren, Hayden J. Harris, Hayley J. Harris and Hadley G. Harris; five siblings and their spouses, Marcia E. Miller of Bluffton, Martha E. Harris of Bluffton, Marlene E. and Paul Hess of Decatur, Marilin E. Stiltner of Berne, and Mark E. and Susan Harris of Bluffton; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Matthew Harris; niece, Samantha Grace Stiltner; and a nephew, Bruce David Harris.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at Hopewell United Brethren Church, 6852 CR 35 in Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Pastor Ryan Koch will be officiating.

Burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Visitation also will be from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Hopewell United Brethren Church Building Fund, 6852 C.R. 35, Auburn or Image of Hope Ranch, 5499 C.R. 31, Auburn.