Mary Lou Smith, 96, of Bluffton, and formerly of Huntington, passed away Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at River Terrace Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Mary Lou was born March 8, 1927, in Athens, Tenn., to the late Harry Martin and Bertha (Fox) Bowers. She married Donald E. Smith Oct. 2, 1948, at St. Mary Catholic Church, and he preceded her in death Aug. 30, 2019.

Mary Lou was a retired teacher and librarian with the Huntington and Warsaw schools. She graduated from Huntington High School and then received a Bachelor of Science degree from Huntington College where she also served as librarian. Mrs. Smith holds two master degrees from Ball State University. For many years she taught swimming in Huntington and South Padre Island, Texas. While in Huntington, she was a member of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra and later the Chicago Civic Symphony. Her biography appears in numerous reference books.

Mary Lou was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntington where she served as a parish council member. She volunteered at the Senior Center and at Victory Noll in pastoral care. She was past president of the Child Conservation Club, past president of the Huntington County Bridge Association, Board of Directors for Council on Aging, and recipient of the International Woman of the Year award given in Cambridge, England by the International Biographical Center.

Mary Lou is survived by two sons, Larry (Paula) Smith, Huntertown, Ind., Michael (Patty) Smith, Indianapolis; one daughter, Lynn (Randy) Worch, Warren; five grandchildren, Sky (Christian) Fuller, New Berlin, Wis., Jordan Nordvik, Fort Wayne, Arin Grissam, Albion, Ind., Cody Worch, Warren, Tim Smith, Philadelphia, Pa.; and five great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one son, Sam Smith; one brother, Ralph Bowers; two sisters, Ann Bond and Alice Jane James; and one great-grandson, Mason Grissam.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. followed by calling hours from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at McElhaney Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN, 46750.

Additional calling hours will be held Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 903 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN, with Fr. Thomas Zehr presiding.

Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, Ind.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to either of the following, St. Mary Catholic Church, Rosary Sodality, or Open Door in care of McElhaney Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.

