Lee Braselton, 76, of Ossian, died Oct. 2. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home in Ossian.

The funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian, with one hour visiting prior. A full obituary will appear in Friday’s Bluffton News-Banner.