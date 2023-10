Kim P. Graham, 70, of Bluffton, died Friday evening, Oct. 6, 2023, from injuries sustained from an auto accident in Adams County, Indiana.

Receiving of friends will be Thursday evening, Oct. 12, 2023, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

A complete obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of the News-Banner.