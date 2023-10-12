Kim P. Graham, 70, of Bluffton, passed away Friday evening, Oct. 6, 2023, in Adams County, as the result of an automobile accident.

Kim was born in Bluffton on April 13, 1953, to Glenn and Joan (Schumacher) Graham. Both parents preceded him in death.

Kim graduated from Norwell High School in 1971 and was a third generation lifelong agricultural and dairy farmer in Wells County. He also worked for over ten years for W & W Concrete (Speedway) in Bluffton. Kim loved old westerns and was an avid New York Yankees fan. He also loved his Collie dogs and his International Harvester tractors.

Survivors include a daughter, Carla (Mindy) Graham of Chesapeake, Va.; a son, Daniel Graham of Bluffton; a sister, Kay (Jim) Crow of Bluffton; his long-time partner, Lori Wile of Bluffton; Lori’s children, Jennifer Cook of Uniondale, and Jason (Makayla) Cook of Ossian; along with four grandchildren, Charliee Graham, Keeghan Shuman, Kamdyn Shuman, and Kasetyn Shuman.

A casual receiving of friends and family will be held Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin — Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

In honor of Kim’s three-year battle with cancer, memorial contributions may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

