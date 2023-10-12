Janet E. Grimm, 91, of Bluffton passed away Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 10, 2023, at Ossian Health Care.

Janet was born March 11, 1932 in Wells County to Gerald and Ciecle (Kennedy) Nusbaumer. She graduated from Chester Center High School in 1950.

She worked in production at Sheller Globe in Montpelier for 23 years, retiring in 1992. Janet volunteered with the Wells County Auxiliary at the Bargain Hut for many years. She enjoyed bowling with the Bluffton Ladies Bowling Leagues. She loved to read James Patterson mysteries; she was a very talented piano and organ player. Janet will be known for crocheting baby blankets for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with making quilts for them as wedding gifts.

On Dec. 26, 1977, Janet and Gerald L. “Pete” Grimm were married. He preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 1988.

Survivors include her children; Shirley (Michael) Meyer of Hoagland, Kenneth (Nancy) Habig of Gainsville, Fla., David (Janalyn) Habig of Indianapolis, Mary (Claudio) Basicili of Columbia, Ky., Penelope (Lee) Gearhart of Texas, and Jeffrey (Valerie) Habig of Bluffton; along with 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She is survived by a sister Beverly Mugg of San Diego, Calif.

Janet is also survived by step-children; Susan (Bill) Warren of Berne, Beverly (Marvin) Salyers of Bluffton, Mike (Gwen) Grimm of Keystone, Dave (Cherry) Grimm of Bluffton; along with 13 step-grandchildren, and 17 step-great-grandchildren.

Janet is preceded in death by her husband Pete; her parents; a sister Mariana Wentz; a brother, Roderick Nusbaumer; and a step-son, John Kleinknight.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Steve Sutton officiating.

Visitation will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, prior to the funeral service.

Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorials may be made to the Bargain Hut.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.