Emily Jane Butler, born April 28, 1973, passed away Oct. 10, 2023 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Emily was 50 years old.

An artist and dreamer at heart, Emily was a talented painter and a holistic health coach. She studied Spanish in Spain, the Impressionist Art movement in France, spent her 30th birthday in Italy, and lived for several years in Portland, Ore. Emily volunteered for a time as a docent at the Portland Art Museum and the Children’s Museum in Indianapolis. She was also a talented flamenco dancer, a self-described “foodie,” and an excellent cook. She has lived in Bluffton for the past ten years.

Emily was an adored daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend known for her delightful laugh and quick sense of humor. She lived a life of optimism, gratitude, love, and joy, and believed that challenges in life were opportunities for growth.

In her final week at Lutheran Hospital, after each difficult treatment or procedure, she took her caregivers’ hand in hers, looked them directly in the eye, and thanked them for their kindness and service to her. Her family shares her gratitude for her comforting care and wishes to thank the friends and family who have been, and continue to be, so supportive during this time.

Emily is survived by her parents, Tom and Maureen (Thomas) Butler; her sisters, Mary (Scott) Harpin and Margaret (Peg) Horner; two beloved nieces; and dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Mass of Chrisitan Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father David Violi celebrating mass. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of mass, at the church. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wells County Foundation. These contributions will fund a college scholarship in Emily’s name that will be awarded to a Wells County student courageous enough to study art, and to continue to use their creative talents to make the world a more beautiful place.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Butler family at www.thomarich.com.