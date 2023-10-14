Camilla L. (Candy) Irelan, 73, of Bluffton, formerly of Montpelier, died at 1:24 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at her residence in Bluffton. She was born Sunday, May 7, 1950, in Hartford City. She married David Irelan Friday, Dec. 29, 1967, at the Methodist Church in Montpelier. Her husband David preceded her in death Nov. 14, 1989.

She is survived by her sons, David Bryan (Tammy) Irelan, Portland, Phillip Anthony Irelan, Bluffton, Jonathan Bradley (Tammie) Irelan, Fort Wayne, and Scott Nathaniel (Angela) Irelan, Keystone ; daughter, Vickie Lynn (Thomas Conley) Buzzard, Warsaw, Ind.; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Jeanann Shady, Montpelier; brother, Michael Harrold, Augusta, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleo S. Harrold and Betty J. Harrold; husband, David Nathaniel Irelan; brothers, Danny Harrold, David Harrold, Donnie Harrold, and Steven Harrold; and sisters, Connie Wyatt and Sandra Harrold.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St. Montpelier, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A service to celebrate her life will follow after, with Pastor Steve Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

