Bernadine M. Parsons, 89, of Mishawaka passed away on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Bernice was born in Edwardsville, Pa. on Oct. 30, 1933, to the late Stanley and Mary (Demoski) Vonsavage. On Aug. 29, 1953, she married George Parsons who preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 1999.

Bernadine is survived by her children, Marybeth Parsons and Michael D. (Terri) Parsons; three grandchildren, Jessica (Nate) Behning, Drew (Nikki) Parsons and Erika Parsons; six great-grandchildren, Eli, Parker, Chace and Henry Behning, and Addison and Clayton Parsons; niece, Sharon (Harry) Molyneux; and nephew, James Vonsavage.

Bernadine moved from Bluffton to Michiana in 2007. She had many life-long friends and enjoyed sewing & shopping.

Per Bernadine’s request there will be no formal services. Hahn Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.

Donations may be sent to Center for Hospice Care Mishawaka Indiana (cfhcare.org) or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana (https://rmhcmichiana.org/).