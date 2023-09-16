William “Warren” McBride, 89, of Bluffton, passed away early Wednesday morning, Sept. 13, 2023, at Ossian Health & Rehabilitation.

Warren was born on Aug. 23, 1934, in Bluffton to William W. and Korah (Roach) McBride. He graduated Bluffton High School in 1952 and furthered his education at Indiana University. He worked at the McBride Funeral Home in Bluffton from 1954 until 1974.

Survivors include his sister-in-law Carolyn McBride and two nieces, Cathy Sonner of Florida, and Julie Tuttle of Bluffton.

Warren is preceded in death by his brother, James A. McBride, a sister, Mary McBride and a niece, Michelle McBride.

Private funeral services will be held with burial in the McBride Family plot at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Warren’s name to Wells County Historical Society.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.