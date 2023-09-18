Thomas “Tom” J. Frauhiger, 89, of Bluffton, passed away Friday evening, Sept. 15, 2023, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Tom was born in Wells County on May 3, 1934, to John H. and Olga E. (Speheger) Frauhiger. He married Rose Marie Moser in Bluffton on Sept. 15, 1957. Rose preceded him in death on Dec. 2, 2020.

A 1952 graduate of Lancaster Central High School, Tom served in the United States Army from 1955 until 1956. He was a lifelong farmer in Wells and Adams Counties, until retiring in 1996. After retirement, he still enjoyed working part-time, assisting various farmers in the area.

Tom was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. He enjoyed traveling, camping, antique shopping, and coin collecting. In his younger years, he also loved to play basketball with his kids, even after a hard day’s work in the field.

Survivors include three sons, Doug (Jill) Frauhiger, Kerry (June) Frauhiger, and Kenny (Lynnette) Frauhiger, all of Bluffton; a daughter, Deb (Rob) Moon of Craigville; nine grandchildren, Trevor (Jill) Frauhiger, Ellie Frauhiger, Andrea Frauhiger, Justin (Ada) Moon, Spencer (Taylor) Moon, Tanner (Shelby) Moon, Aden Frauhiger, Ephraim Frauhiger, and Isaac Frauhiger; along with 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Tom was preceded in death by a son, Greg Frauhiger; three brothers, Herb, Leonard, and Loren Frauhiger; and four sisters, Mildred Gerber, Marjorie Ringger, Rose Ringger, and infant Thelma Irene Frauhiger.

Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19th, at 10:30 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Lynn Fiechter and Dan Pfister will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community.

