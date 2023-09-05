Susan M. Brock, 72, of Fort Wayne, died at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne, early Monday morning, Sept. 4, 2023.

Susan was born April 15, 1951, in Fort Wayne to George and Rosellen Lillian Hatch. She married Kenneth Brock, in 1970.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents and husband Kenneth Brock.

Survivors include her daughter, Shelly Walter; sisters, Mary (Rick) Walling, Ruth Bongioanni, and BillieAnn Lawson; and brothers, Richard Sprinkle, Greg Sprinkle, John Hatch, George Hatch Jr., and Michael Hatch.

A private burial will be held Wednesday, Sept., 6, 2023, at Sparks Cemetery in rural Wells County.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son in Warren, Indiana.