Scott A. Hartman, 63, passed away Saturday evening, Sept. 23, 2023, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

Scott was born in Bluffton on Jan. 25. 1960, to William “Bill” and Virginia (Payne) Hartman. Both his parents preceded him in death.

A 1978 graduate of Bluffton High School, Scott continued his education at the University of Indiana where he acquired a degree in accounting in 1982. He worked for K-Mart corporation for 29 years, and later worked for Futaba Indiana of America Corporation in Vincennes. He was involved with the Jaycees in Princeton, Ind., where he also served as president for a year. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed coin collecting, war history, reading, and his family reunions.

Survivors include a sister, Gail (Steve) Gronau of Fort Wayne; a nephew, Kyle Beers; a great-niece, Zada Ford; and a special friend, Cindy Higgins of Jonesboro, Ind.

In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by a nephew, Gavin Beers.

Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, immediately followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Tony Garton will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial in Scott’s memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association.