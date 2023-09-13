Oliver Andrew “Skip” Spaulding, 86, of Newburgh, Ind., went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

Skip was born April 30, 1937, in Jackson Township, Ind., to Dustain E. and Violet Lucille (Matson) Spaulding. He graduated from Jackson Township High School in 1955. June 8, 1957, he married Betty Ann (Rittenhouse) Spaulding where they resided in Warren.

They were active in Boehmer United Methodist Church where he organized the “Cycles for Christ” traveling from Michigan to Kentucky, riding bikes for hundreds of miles a day, and stopping at churches for the young teens to sing and share their faith with others along the way. He went to work for International Harvester as a diesel mechanic and retired in 1969. In 1970, Skip and Betty entered into a full-time missionary ministry with Child Evangelism Fellowship and started in Anderson, to Galveston, Texas, and ended their ministry in Rio Rancho, N.M., in 2011. They ministered side by side for 41 years. He traveled with his missionary work from South America to Russia, and he spent his life telling others of how they could come to know Jesus.

In 2011, they moved to Newburgh, to be closer to family. He prayed for and with all the doctors and nurses during his many hospital visits, sharing his faith and encouraging others. He prayed daily for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and he loved them dearly. He was a prayer warrior, loved studying his Bible, fishing, reading, working outdoors, gardening, taking drives through the country, eating out, and spending time with his family. He touched many people’s lives and will be missed by all who knew him.

Skip was married to Betty Ann for 64 years; She predeceased him in death Jan. 24, 2022. They had three children, Steven Spaulding (Elaine) of Hempstead, Texas, Jean Ann Hallahan (William) of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Diana Couch (Daryl) of Newburgh. He was the youngest of eight children, and his brother, Gene Spaulding is the surviving sibling. Also surviving are grandchildren, Brent Couch (Sara), Courtney Poole (Lee), Kayla Waldon (Jamie), Scott Larsen (Paige), Joseph Hallahan, Brian Hallahan, and William Hallahan; and great-grandchildren, Vera Pool, Bear Poole, Hudson Couch, Addie Waldon, AJ Waldon, Everett Waldon, and Ellie Waldon.

Skip is preceded in death by his parents, Dustain and Violet Spaulding; sisters, Veda Nitsco, Twilo Cline (Jim), Betty Bell (Howard), Maxine Dudelston (Dud), and Margaret Hahn (Bill); and brother, Robert Spaulding (Ennie).

A life celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 North Matilda Street, Warren, IN, with a meal to follow at Warren Church of Christ. Burial will be private. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until service time, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home.

Boone Funeral Home in Evansville, and Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren have been entrusted to work together in honoring Skip’s wishes.

