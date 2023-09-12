Nancy Lavon Cripe, 71, of Bluffton, died Saturday morning, Sept. 9, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Nancy was born in Columbia City on Aug. 3, 1952, to Forrest M. and Eleanor (Woolley) Barney. She married Daniel W. Cripe in Fort Wayne on July 19, 1980; he survives.

In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by two daughters; Karissa Cripe of Kan. and Joey Jones of Smithville, Mo.; two sons, Jared Cripe of Decatur and Forrest (Amanda) Cripe of Decatur; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; along with two sisters, Kay Schoeff of Warsaw and Janet Matson of Calif.

Aside from her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her stepfather, Charles Rice.

Per Nancy’s wishes, no public services are planned at this time. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

