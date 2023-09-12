Marion MacLane Williams, 95, of Bluffton passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

Marion was born on Dec. 13, 1927, in Lynn, Mass. She received her B.A. in elementary education from the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H., and her M.A. in childhood education from St. Francis College in Fort Wayne.

She worked as an elementary school teacher for 30 years in Clinton, N.Y., and in the Fort Wayne school system. She also worked as a homemaker, raising four children with her husband, Frederick Williams.

Marion was active in her community — she was known for her piano-playing skill and was the Church Organist at Ossian Presbyterian Church for 30 years. She belonged to Sigma Alpha Iota, a music sorority, and was a member of the Organist Guild, University Women, Sargasso Book Club, Red Hatters and various bridge clubs. Marion and her husband Fred were long time supporters of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and WBNI, the local PBS station. Marion and her husband were avid golfers at Parlor City Country Club. Marion was known to have a zest for living. This was evidenced through her musical contributions and her ever-present reading interest.

She is survived by her children, Stan (Carol) Williams of St. Augustine, Fla., Anson (Sabine James) Williams of Chester, Virg., Patricia (John) Sheehan of Park Ridge, Ill., and Ralph (Alice) Williams of Newcastle, Calif.; four grandchildren, Zane Williams of St. Augustine, Fla., and Laura Sheehan (Philip) Suprise, Andrew Sheehan, and Tim Sheehan of Chicago; and one great-granddaughter, Zoe Suprise (6 mos) of Chicago.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Frederick Allen Williams; parents, Stanley Robinson MacLane and Laura Newell MacLane of Alstead, N.H.; and her brother, Donald MacLane, of Geneseo, N.Y.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Ossian Presbyterian Church, 123 South Jefferson Street in Ossian, with an informal reception to follow. Memorial Contributions may be made to Wells County Public Library in Ossian.