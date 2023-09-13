Janet E. Simmons, 84, of Montpelier, died at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born Thursday, July 13, 1939, in Blackford County. She married Tommy M. Simmons Sr. Saturday, Nov. 19, 1960 in Blackford County.

Janet is survived by her daughters, Tamara (David) Leas, Montpelier, Teresa Lynn (Warren Casterline) Simmons, Montpelier, Cristi Banter, Montpelier; son, Tommy M. (Lisa) Simmons, Jr., Montpelier; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy M. Simmons Sr.; father, Adelma Wane Fear; mother, Romain Arvilla (Gray) Fear; sisters, Joyce Smith, Jneane Besser, Linda Gregory, and great-grandson, Jenson A. Reynolds.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St. Montpelier Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

A service to celebrate her life will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. 2023 with Pastor Troy Kaufman officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

