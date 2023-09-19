Ernest E. Harris, 62, of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Ernest was born Sept. 27, 1960 in New Jersey to Donald and Irene Harris. He attended Norwell High School and served his country in the United States Army. He worked in various jobs as a carpenter.

Ernest is survived by his two sons; Michael (Juanita) Harris and Joseph (Beth) Harris of Mich.; and their daughter, Priscilla of Mo.; along with his siblings, Don Harris of Bluffton, Jewel Tappy of Ala., Brian Harris of Decatur, and Angel Harris of Bluffton.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Roland Harris.

Private family services will take place at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.