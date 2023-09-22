Doris Jean Brovont, 73, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 19, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born Jan. 16, 1950, in Galion, Ohio to Donald and Doris (Carter) Wake.

On Sept. 6, 1969, Jean and Thomas O. Brovont were married at the Iberia United Methodist Church in Ohio. He preceded her in death Aug. 07, 2023, and after 43 days apart, they have been reunited forever in Heaven!

Jean could be described as the “Queen of Arts & Crafts!” During high school, she designed and painted the high school logo on the center of the basketball court. She operated a ceramics shop in Ohio and enjoyed stamping, quilting, and spending time with her family. Jean retired in 2015, after 20 years working in the Allen County Prosecutor’s office, Child Support Division.

She was a very strong and devoted Christian and a longtime member of the Bluffton Church of God.

Survivors include her children, Terri (Toby) Bridegam of Ossian, Tammy (Lane) Roe of Decatur, Lori (Tony) Eberle of Fort Wayne; along with 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren with a great granddaughter on the way.

She is also survived by her siblings, Sandy Magnusson and Donald (Carolyn) Wake, Jr., all of Ohio, and Peggy (Steve) Redelman of Bluffton.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her stepfather, Ben Graff.

Funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Bluffton Church of God with Pastor John Roe officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Memorials may be made in Jean’s memory to the family and can be directed to the funeral home.

A memorial service for Jean and her husband Thomas will take place at a later date at the Iberia Community Church followed by burial at Iberia (Washington Township) Cemetery, all in Iberia, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.